Take The Gabber to New Hampshire

by Cameron Healy

a dog smiling in front of the gabber newspaper in New hampshire.
The Healy family decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to New Hampshire. Here’s Motley, happy to read Cameron’s stories!
Heather Healy

Reporter Cam Healy’s family decided to take The Gabber Newspaper back home to New Hampshire. Looks like the family dog Motley is happy to read our edition featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We’re so glad they took us to Cameron’s hometown.

Her family took home our edition featuring Florida’s blueberry season with Cameron on the front cover.

The Healy’s spent a long weekend in March and April visiting Cameron in Gulfport. Her parents said they loved O’Maddy’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

In New Hampshire, the weather was cold and rainy. Her family desperately needed some Florida sunshine!

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

