Take The Gabber to New Hampshire

Reporter Cam Healy’s family decided to take The Gabber Newspaper back home to New Hampshire. Looks like the family dog Motley is happy to read our edition featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We’re so glad they took us to Cameron’s hometown.

Her family took home our edition featuring Florida’s blueberry season with Cameron on the front cover. The Healy’s spent a long weekend in March and April visiting Cameron in Gulfport. Her parents said they loved O’Maddy’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. In New Hampshire, the weather was cold and rainy. Her family desperately needed some Florida sunshine!

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.