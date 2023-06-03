Take The Gabber to San Francisco

Hayden and Lana Gallagher decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to San Francisco, CA. Looks like they took one of our April editions, featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We’re so glad they took us out to the west coast.

In this print issue, Hayden answered the weekly Gabs question.

We asked her what her favorite Taylor Swift song is, and she said “‘Our Song’.”

Hayden and Lana brought their copy to San Francisco to show their grandparents and cousins.

