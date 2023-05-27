Take The Gabber to Sicily

by Cameron Healy

Take the Gabber to Sicily. Warren Thayer holds the gabber newspaper in front of a picture of a volcano.
Take The Gabber Newspaper to Sicily — Warren Thayer took us to Stromboli Island.
Warren Thayer

Warren Thayer decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Sicily, Italy. Looks like he took one of our April editions featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We’re so glad he took us along on his two-week adventure in Italy.

Thayer visited Stromboli Island to see Mount Stromboli, one of the three active volcanoes in Italy.

“No, Stromboli was nowhere near as productive during our visit, but way cool nonetheless,” Thayer wrote us.

He said he took a boat ride after sunset since the location offered countless boat rides around the island. He is very happy with his Stromboli hat souvenir.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

