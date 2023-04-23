Bernie and Kathryn Hartman decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Looks like they took one of our February editions featuring Gulfport’s Holiday Inn. We’re so glad they took us along on their Caribbean vacation.

They spent Bernie’s 80th birthday on a cruise, which stopped at this tropical getaway. They said St. Thomas is a beautiful island. These two look like they had a blast celebrating a birthday and adventuring the island. The U.S. Virgin Islands travel site states “St. Thomas is the most popular cruise ship destination in the Caribbean, with more than 500 arrivals each year.”

