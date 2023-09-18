Take The Gabber to Switzerland

Jeff and Linda Selker decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Switzerland. Looks like they took one of our June editions, featuring information on Pride celebrations in Gulfport and St. Pete. We’re so glad they could take us along on their Swiss trip.

Switzerland is in Europe. This country is famous for its mountains, clocks and its food – especially cheese and chocolates, according to the official Switzerland tourism site.

The Selkers decided to go during in the summertime, but this country is also known for its incredible winter sports and activites.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

