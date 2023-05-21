Take The Gabber to the Coronation

by Cameron Healy

Take The Gabber to the Coronation. a person sitting in a carriage with the gabber newspaper.
Take The Gabber Newspaper to the Coronation of King Charles III in England.
Thomas Tomlinson

Thomas Tomlinson decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to the Coronation of King Charles III in England. Looks like he took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge’s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We’re so glad he took us along on for such a historic day for England.

a gold carriage and a person holding the gabber newspaper.
How much gold do you think that is?
Thomas Tomlinson

He sent us multiple photos. One shows the display of a gold royal carriage.

a photo of newspapers next to each other.
One newspaper has historic imagery on the front page, and the other has photos of King Charles III.
Thomas Tomlinson

It is such a cool perspective to see The Gabber Newspaper next to The Sunday Times newspapers, a publication across the pond. They may be larger, but do they have a cool graphic by Joey Neill? No.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media. 

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper