Thomas Tomlinson decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to the Coronation of King Charles III in England. Looks like he took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge’s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We’re so glad he took us along on for such a historic day for England.

He sent us multiple photos. One shows the display of a gold royal carriage.

It is such a cool perspective to see The Gabber Newspaper next to The Sunday Times newspapers, a publication across the pond. They may be larger, but do they have a cool graphic by Joey Neill? No.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.