Take The Gabber to the Grand Canyon

Dave and Peggy Bach decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to the Grand Canyon. Looks like they took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge‘s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We hope they enjoyed the trip out west, on which they celebrated their 30th anniversary.

For their anniversary trip, Dave and Peggy traveled to Sedona, Arizona to “hike the red rocks.”

Peggy said after the red rocks, they went to “Page, Arizona where we hiked the Lower Antelope Canyon and rafted the Colorado River.”

They saved the best destination for last, finishing off the trip at the Grand Canyon.

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

