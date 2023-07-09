Take The Gabber to Vienna

Susan Toussaint and Frank Pennachio decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Vienna, Austria. Looks like they took one of our April editions, featuring G. Gordon McFly’s recovery. We’re so glad they took us on their Vienna adventure.

Pennachio said they took this photo in front of the Hofburg Palace.

According to visitingvienna, “the Hofburg is the former principal imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty” and this is “where the Imperial family lived, worked and ruled.”

We wonder how many times they listened to “Vienna” by Billy Joel while visiting.

Have you taken The Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.