Take The Gabber to Voodoo Doughnut

Some of us here adore Midnight Burger. During the podcast’s “Shift Notes” (premium behind-the-scenes content), the creators read a listener comment about whether or not they should get married at Voodoo Doughnut. Because of this, we added it to our Gabs section as an answer to a question. Little did we know it would inspire a Take the Gabber on Vacation!

From reader Megan Wagner (A Big Voodoo Doughnut fan!)

Dearest Gabber —

Imagine my delight a few weeks back when your poll asked readers what Restaurant they would choose to get married at, and you included Voodoo Doughnuts — you see, my husband and I were getting ready for one of our regularly planned trips to Portland when I read it. Even better coincidence? We eloped at Voodoo there about 13 years ago!

Every time we visit Portland, we make sure to make at least one trip to the exact spot where we got married and ‘renew our vows’ over a delicious, vegan Portland Cream. We thought it was a sign that we should finally submit our own Gabber on Vacation photo, doing just that!

Your friends,

—Megan and Nick Wagner of St Pete

Have you taken The Gabber Newspaper somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com. Check out who else took The Gabber Newspaper on vacation!

The legal stuff: Please only send a photo you have permission to send, and make sure everyone’s OK with their name and photo appearing in the print edition of The Gabber Newspaper as well as online at thegabber.com. Photos become the property of The Gabber Newspaper and we may, from time to time, reuse them. We may also share them on social media.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.