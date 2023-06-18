Clearwater resident Grace Mahon decided to take The Gabber Newspaper to Warsaw, Poland. Looks like she took one of our April editions of Gulfport on the Edge’s meeting, featuring Gulfport in 2030. We’re so glad she took us over across the pond.

Mahon took a photo with The Gabber Newspaper in front of the Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Fun Facts About Warsaw

Warsaw is the capital of Poland. While it is the capital city, it is also the largest city in Poland, according to Brittanica.

“Phoenix city” is another name for the city, considering it has been destroyed and “has risen repeatedly from the ashes of war.”

