This sweet boy is ready to take your naps to the Max! He is an 11-year-old gentleman looking for someone to curl up and read a book with. He doesn’t mind sharing your attention, though. He gets along well with other animals.

Max and Sheba are at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.