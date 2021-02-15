Takeout, Vintage Furniture and a Creative Outlet 

Two Dads, Great Food

The idea formed when Ryan Bernat and Wade Parrish struck up a conversation at the preschool that both their 5-year-old sons attended.

It was a kickaround thought, but on Thursday, January 21, Two Dads Takeout became reality.

The tiny blue takeout restaurant, at 5133 Gulfport Blvd. S., is dedicated to the homestyle cooking that Bernant and Parrish create in their home kitchens.

Bernant, who handles the operational side, owns the building and property, which was formerly Gulfport Produce. Parrish is a long-time chef, ready to plunge into the ownership side of the kitchen.

“I’ve been cooking for Gulfport for a long time, and when I left O’Maddy’s I thought I was done cooking for good,” said Parrish, former O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille chef. “But this is just fun. Each dish has specific flavors, and I have a lot of creative freedom.”

Meatloaf, pork belly banh mi, and slow-roasted Phillies are just a few staple menu options, but Two Dads will soon dive into vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a dog menu.

The space is small, so there’s no freezer and no heat lamps – just fresh food daily.

“I have a good feeling about this,” Parrish said.

Check Two Dads out on Uber Eats and Grubhub or twodadstakeout.com.

A Very Unique Spot

Sisters Tina Yoder, Karen Harbaugh and Sue Lockett ensured a corner of South Pasadena will be a little more colorful with the opening of their business, One Unique Shop, on Tuesday, January 23.

Their family-owned shop, nestled in a shopping center at 6801 Gulfport Blvd S., is filled with local artwork, repurposed vintage furniture, and hand-crafted jewelry, all with a quirky edge and polished finish.

“We were poor growing up,” Harbaugh said. “Our mother was handy with the hammer as well as the needle, so we learned to give new life to things.”

The canvases and hand-painted furniture in the boutique are partially created by the sisters, who usually work individually. The shop also has several local vendors who contribute to the vibrant inventory.

“Every time we have a sale, we rejoice,” Lockett said. “That’s the thing about supporting small businesses.”

Find One Unique Shop on Facebook for more.

Coastal Creative Creates a Safe Space for Artists

In 2018, Zach Moore threw a dart on the map and made the move from Jackson, Mississippi to St. Petersburg, Florida. There, he dabbled in videography, attending the St. Petersburg College digital media program.

Three years later, a video camera in tow, Coastal Creative was born.

Moore runs his digital media agency with two other St. Petersburg creatives, Koji Sumalde and Dwight Mathis.

“I sunk every penny I had into this,” Moore said. “We had no revenue, no clients, but we made it, and I think people are really impressed.”

The media company is sprawled throughout a warehouse, at 2201 1st Ave S.; a floral mural sets it apart from the already eccentric downtown St. Petersburg area.

There is a podcast studio, several photography sets, walls of video equipment and various art galleries throughout the month.

A monthly membership fee of $497 gives dedicated members free reign.

“This is a safe space for people to create,” Moore said. “If they’re serious about their art, it will pay off.”

More at coastalcreativetv.com.