Talking About Traps and Turtles

Local fisherfolk and those who know about diamondback terrapins – now is your time to shine.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for local input on the management of recreational and commercial blue crab trap fishery, and they need your help. According to the FWC, turtles tend to get caught in the crab traps, and that’s not good.

Diamondback terrapins, says the FWC, are medium-sized turtles that live in similar habitats as blue crabs – salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers.

“Because of overlapping habitat, there is the potential for terrapins to be accidentally caught in blue crab traps,” says a news release from the FWC.

The organization is hosting two virtual public workshops about accidental capture of the turtles in crab traps. The use of bycatch reduction devices may minimize harm to terrapins, and the FWC would like the public’s input.

Workshops begin at 6 p.m.:

Please click only on the link for the day you plan to attend. The links to the meetings are different depending on which meeting you plan to attend.

Can’t make the workshop? The FWC is also calling for comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Learn more here.