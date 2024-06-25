Tampa Bay Beaches Partners with Bluffs Business Association

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber (TBBC) and the Bluffs Business Association (BBA) announced its partnership on June 1. According to a press release from TBBC, “This collaboration strengthens the Chamber’s commitment to advocating for all local businesses along the Gulf Beaches of Pinellas County and the surrounding communities.”

TBBC expressed how the partnership allows the Chamber to work closer with businesses.

“The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber is excited to explore joint initiatives with the BBA that will further empower local businesses and contribute to the continued economic vibrancy of the region.”

On its website, the BBA describes itself as, “a non-profit organization that was developed to help businesses grow who are located in Belleair, Belleair Bluffs, Largo, Seminole, Clearwater and the Gulf Beaches. We do this by organizing, sponsoring and implementing events to connect you with the community and other business people.” They also advertise, “marketing in local publications and social media outlets to increase awareness of your business.” Finally, they provide, “networking opportunities to help you grow your business through referrals.”

