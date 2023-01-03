Tampa Bay Beaches Real Estate Sales Dec. 23-29

Here’s what homes and condos sold for along the Pinellas Beaches the final week of 2022.

Treasure Island Home Sales Last Week

145 104th Ave., #9 (Amadeus Condos)

This 1996 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 955 square feet. It listed for $635,000 and sold for $615,000.

10265 Gulf Blvd., no unit number given (Westwind Resort)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1967, has 795 square feet. It listed and sold for $470,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #602 (Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club)

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one-and-one-half baths, and 885 square feet. It listed for $315,000 and sold for $310,000.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales Last Week

3201 De Bazan Ave. (Don Ce Sar Place)

This 1,980-square-foot home, built in 1960, has three bedrooms and three baths. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $825,000.

6500 Sunset Way, #510 (Silver Sands)

This 1983 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $715,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #306 (Silver Sands)

This 1985 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $690,000.

510 72nd Ave. (Corey)

This 1987 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,214 square feet. It listed for $719,760 and sold for $685,000.

9450 Blind Pass Road, # 603 (Weatherly The Condo)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1977, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $585,000.

8001 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #302 (Coral Point)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $570,000 and sold for $540,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4236 (Tradewinds)

With 300 square feet, this standard hotel room, built in 1990, listed for $305,000 and sold for $285,000.

Madeira Beach Home Sales Last Week

448 137th Ave. Circle (Gulf Shores Harbor)

This 2014 home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 2,026 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.8 million.

300 150th Ave., #507 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,032,430.

300 150th Ave., #300 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,407 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

300 150th Ave., #301 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

300 150th Ave., #406 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $825,000.

300 150th Ave., #200 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,407 square feet. It listed and sold for $689,430.

300 150th Ave., #402 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,940.

13101 Gulf Blvd., #1705 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed and sold for $615,000.

3101 Gulf Blvd. Boulevard, #1607 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed for $615,000 and sold for $605,000.