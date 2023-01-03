Tampa Bay Beaches Real Estate Sales Dec. 23-29

by

Florida sand dune at sunset
Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Cathy Salustri

Here’s what homes and condos sold for along the Pinellas Beaches the final week of 2022.

Treasure Island Home Sales Last Week

145 104th Ave., #9 (Amadeus Condos)

This 1996 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 955 square feet. It listed for $635,000 and sold for $615,000.

10265 Gulf Blvd., no unit number given (Westwind Resort)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1967, has 795 square feet. It listed and sold for $470,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #602 (Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club)

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one-and-one-half baths, and 885 square feet. It listed for $315,000 and sold for $310,000.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales Last Week

3201 De Bazan Ave. (Don Ce Sar Place)

This 1,980-square-foot home, built in 1960, has three bedrooms and three baths. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $825,000.

6500 Sunset Way, #510 (Silver Sands)

This 1983 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $715,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #306 (Silver Sands)

This 1985 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $690,000.

510 72nd Ave. (Corey)

This 1987 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,214 square feet. It listed for $719,760 and sold for $685,000.

9450 Blind Pass Road, # 603 (Weatherly The Condo)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1977, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $585,000.

8001 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #302 (Coral Point)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $570,000 and sold for $540,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4236 (Tradewinds)

With 300 square feet, this standard hotel room, built in 1990, listed for $305,000 and sold for $285,000.

Madeira Beach Home Sales Last Week

448 137th Ave. Circle (Gulf Shores Harbor)

This 2014 home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 2,026 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.8 million.

300 150th Ave., #507 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,032,430.

300 150th Ave., #300 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,407 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

300 150th Ave., #301 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

300 150th Ave., #406 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $825,000.

300 150th Ave., #200 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,407 square feet. It listed and sold for $689,430.

300 150th Ave., #402 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,940.

13101 Gulf Blvd., #1705 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed and sold for $615,000.

3101 Gulf Blvd. Boulevard, #1607 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed for $615,000 and sold for $605,000.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper