Tampa Bay Beaches Real Estate Sales Jan. 20-26

Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Treasure Island Home Sales

12000 Gulf Blvd., #402S (Sunset Vistas)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $713,000.

10091 Gulf Blvd., #301E (Oceana)

This 2018 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 940 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $662,500.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #603 (Crystal Palms)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 914 square feet. Built in 2008, it listed and sold for for $600,000.

Madeira Beach Homes Sales

13019 Pelican Lane (Williams)

This three-bathroom, three-bath home, built in 1957, has 2,056 square feet. It listed $1,150,000 and sold for $1,125,000.

15404 2nd St. E. (Lone Palm)

This 1956 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,350 square feet. It listed for $779,900 and sold for $730,000.

751 Sunset Cove (Bay Point)

Built in 1953, this 1,068-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed and sold for $483,500.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales

108 13th Ave. (Websters)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1947, has 2,153 square feet. It listed for $1,575,000 and sold for $1.5 million.

3601 Casablanca Ave. (Don CeSar Place)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 2,218 square feet. It listed for $1,595,000 and sold for $1,055,000.

8912 Blind Pass Road (Camelot)

This 2003 condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,616 square feet. It listed for $529,000 and sold for $500,000.

5575 Gulf Blvd. #123 (Regency West)

This 1970 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,350 square feet. It listed for $359,900 and sold for $325,000.

