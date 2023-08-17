People: Move Your (Cigarette) Butts!

Currently, three Tampa Bay beach communities in South Pinellas County are considering banning cigarette smoking and vaping on public beaches. St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach are all working on ordinances that would ban smoking and vaping on public beaches beginning sometime at the end of 2023. However, it is not only about the smoking.

It’s About the Litter

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) cigarette butts have become a major problem for our environment. Experts report that somewhere between four trillion and five trillion cigarette butts get disposed of outdoors every year in the U.S.

They are not biodegradable and contain toxic chemicals along with heavy metals.

A South African University estimates the number worldwide is closer to 6 trillion discarded cigarette butts.

Cigarette Butts Contaminate — A Plague on the Beaches

The contaminants? There are more than a dozen. The first of which is cellulose acetate. This is a stubborn non-biodegradable plastic, which can take from five to 10 years to decompose in the oceans or on land. Meanwhile, the cellulose acetate carries the rest of the contaminants to the land, water supply, and the animal population in every ecosystem.

Chemicals found in cigarette butts include non-biodegradables like arsenic, formaldehyde, nicotine, chromium, cadmium, lead, copper, and other heavy metals. Many, separately, are carcinogens in humans and all may be deadly to fish, birds, and turtles.

“These chemicals can kill nearly every species in our delicate ecosystems,” says scientist William Hanson, formerly of The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI).

Reporter’s Note: A close relation and former Navy sailor describes the process of field-stripping a cigarette: “You roll the tobacco out of the cigarette and stick the filter in your pocket for later disposal. (Just make sure it’s out, or your pants will catch fire.)” – T. Prindle, former U.S. Navy, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate.

Non-Biodegradable and Deadly

The Pinellas County beach communities spend tens of thousands of dollars every year trying to “clean up” the beaches. Volunteers go out, wear surgical gloves, and help collect cigarette butts and discarded vaping cartridges. All this in the interest of saving local beaches, waters, and wildlife from the contamination caused by this litter.

“We need to be more aware of the litter on the beach and better stewards of our environment,” says Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy. “My parents used to say to my brothers and me, ‘Don’t be a ‘Litter Bug’.”

“We don’t expect that a $500 fine alone will deter smokers from lighting up,” says St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Mark Grill. “We expect people to take personal responsibility for disposing of their cigarette butts.” The hope is that an informational campaign will help the public understand the need to stop littering the beaches and roads with cigarettes of any kind.

Back in the ‘60s

In America, during the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, there were some memorable public service ad campaigns designed to instill personal responsibility in Americans.



Today, many public school children circa the ‘60s remember those campaigns: “Don’t be a Litter Bug” and “Give a Hoot; Don’t Pollute” to name just a few. Remember “The Crying Indian” Iron Eyes Cody TV commercial?



All were designed by the Keep America Beautiful ad campaign (which still exists today.) The campaign strove to instill this personal responsibility in everyone, from school children to seniors. People started to think twice before they tossed that gum wrapper out the car window.

Save Our Beaches, Water Supply, and Wildlife

Now, some Tampa Bay Beaches in Pinellas County ask for your help in curbing pollution of our natural resources. They want you to not dispose of your cigarette butts or vaping containers outdoors. It does more harm than some realize.