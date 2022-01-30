Tampa Bay Beaches Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants

Behind us are the days vegetarianism was a quirk, a fad, or a ploy for attention. We’ve moved past the snide remarks and quick comments about meatless diets. A few years ago you’d hear comments like, but how do you get protein?; I heard it helps you lose weight, is it true?; and, of course, oh, I could never do that, I like meat too much.



Although the whole world has not converted, as a society, we’ve moved past the days when vegetarians could only order sides as their meals. We’ve made a conscious effort to welcome those who do not indulge in meat, dairy, and even have gluten-free options.

So whether you want a quick veggie fix, a vegan feast or a veggie burger, try out one of these veggie-friendly restaurants along the Gulf beaches in Tampa Bay.

St. Pete Beach

Chill Restaurant and Bar, 357 Corey Ave.

Chill has a vast selection for vegetarians, and they can adapt the food for vegan diets, too. From margherita flatbreads to their apple-forward orchard salad, plus warm baguettes paired with brie, Chill has something for even the pickiest of plant-based diners. If you miss hearty burgers, you can swap the beef patty for a Beyond Burger.

Odi’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 6355 Gulf Blvd.

Odi’s packs their menu with vegetarian and vegan friendly options. With Greek salads, veggie gyros, pita and hummus, roasted eggplant, and falafel pitas and wraps, Odi’s acknowledges and caters to dietary restrictions.

Basil Leaf, 6395 Gulf Blvd.

The Thai establishment serves plenty of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Every entree has a tofu option, and curries have a coconut milk base. In addition, they have several veggie sushi rolls (and can make them to order, too). Craving noodles? They have egg or rice. They will happily accommodate your request to cook without egg, too.

Treasure Island

Britt’s Pizza, 10709 Gulf Blvd.

Choose from cheese, Greek, margherita, white, arugula, or a vegan pizza. Not a pizza fan? Britt’s has caprese and Greek salads, Falafel and hummus, spaghetti, fettuccine, pesto, and veggies and marinara. They also have a gluten-free 10″ crust.

Taco Bus, 9641 Gulf Blvd.

Taco Bus has four plant-based proteins, including butternut squash, portobellos, and soy protein served two ways. Order those proteins in quesadillas, tacos, bowls, chimichangas, or empanadas.

The Floridian, 230 107th Ave.

Hear your stomach rumbling, but aren’t sure where to eat? The Floridian, two blocks from the beach, serves Cubans sandwiches locals love. They also have a vegetarian spin on this Florida staple, a cheese sandwich stuffed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes. and onions is simple, but delectable. They also serve beans and rice as well as Cuban toast.

Madeira Beach

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company, 12945 Village Blvd.

In addition to an extensive selection of beer, Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company offers a wide range of vegan and vegetarian options. For those who miss the savory taste of bratwurst, order a Beyond Meat bratwurst with a side of beans and rice. If you fancy a burger, they have Beyond Burgers and gluten-free buns on the menu.

The Boardwalk Grill, 204 Johns Pass Boardwalk

Vegetarian or no, sometimes you want fried food. The Boardwalk Grill serves onion rings, nachos, fries, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles – pretty much everything you’d find on a boardwalk or at a fair. If you crave dessert, try some fried Oreos.

Frabotta’s Beach Kitchen, 15031 Gulf Blvd.

This Italian kitchen specializes in mostly vegetarian options. Salad choices include caprese and Giacomo’s, a house salad with artichokes. Most pastas are vegetarian-friendly, including lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, and tri-color rotini. Frabotta’s also serves thick, square Detroit-style pizzas. Choose from copious toppings, or stick to cheese, white, veggie, or willow (caprese). Gluten-free and cauliflower crusts are available.