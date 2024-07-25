Sweet Frozen Treats at the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival

With this Florida heat, ice cream is an absolute must. Usually, I save my sweet treat for the end of the day. But, since the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival was at the St. Pete Pier, my roommate and I decided to go for a treat trip in the afternoon.

July 21 is National Ice Cream Day. On this solemn national holiday, the third annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival took place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I wasn’t too surprised by the amount of people and lack of parking, because it’s St. Pete and a weekend foodie event. However, I made the foolish decision to park at the Al Lang Stadium parking lot and walk to the Pier. After that hot, long walk, I deserved ice cream.

Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival

As we walked through the Pier’s Marketplace and around the playground, the walkway opened up into a mini world of frozen delectables. Along the path, food trucks and vendor tents set up shop on the grassy section of Spa Beach.

DJs played family-friendly music at the entrance of the beach. Groups of visitors crammed next to one another under all three white tents to hide from the sun.

The Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival hosted more than 25 vendors and food trucks. Some were popular brands such as Ben & Jerry’s or Kona Ice, but there were a larger number of Florida-based businesses. A couple recognizable businesses were Happy’s Ice Cream, Uncle Louie G, and The Hyppo.

Not everyone likes ice cream or has the gut health to handle dairy. For those reasons and definitely more, slushie stands showed up in solidarity and to make a profit, of course.

Visitors could also buy milkshakes, frozen yogurt, and popsicles.

We made a big loop around the whole park before finalizing on a decision.

Ice Cream and Slushies

At first, I felt compelled to buy from the Ben & Jerry’s booth. How could I say no to the iconic “The Tonight Dough” ice cream? But also, as a small business supporter, I made it my mission to buy a scoop or two from a Tampa Bay business.

I desperately needed a flavor that wasn’t chocolate or vanilla. I also wanted something that wasn’t going to be messy while eating. Some booths had milkshakes, which sounded like the perfect idea. But, I wanted the ice cream festival experience.

Ultimately, I decided to get two scoops of birthday cake ice cream from Urban Crunch Creamery Cafe. The business van had a classic vanilla ice cream cone on the roof, which I found adorable. I must give them my money now that I saw a cute, fake ice cream cone on the top of their vehicle. Duh.

Owners Jordan and Krysten Sabb began serving ice cream as Urban Crunch Creamery Cafe in 2021. According to the business’ Instagram, on June 15, the cafe held a grand opening for a storefront location in Odessa (13270 Pine Gap Spur).

I believe this family-owned business was the best decision I made at the ice cream festival. I sweat so much that it looked like I recently showered, but the birthday cake ice cream with cake chunks cooled me down a bit.

On the other hand, my roommate decided ice cream wasn’t her vibe for the day. She went for the safe choice of Kona Ice. That swag penguin logo is quite convincing — it almost persuaded me to buy a large cup of shaved ice so I could drench it in blue raspberry-flavored syrup, too.

That’s exactly what my roommate did. She harassed her shaved ice with blue raspberry syrup. I can’t blame her though.

The Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival also asks visitors to vote for “who takes home the crown in the ‘Best Ice Cream’ award.”

Clearly, the Urban Crunch Creamery Cafe had my vote. And, at press time, festival organizers had yet to announce the official winners. At the end of the day, though, aren’t we all are winners filled with ice cream (or dairy-free frozen substitutes)?

