Tampa Bay Lends Hand for Hurricane Ian Relief

At the beginning of November, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce presented the Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce with a $5,000 check for Hurricane Ian relief. The donation went toward rebuilding their tourism industry as well as their healing community.

The funds were raised during the purchase of tickets for Tampa Bay’s 2022 Taste of the Beaches event. From Oct. 8-14, customers visited a variety of restaurants in Pinellas County.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce stated they are “grateful that the community rallied around this cause and helped raise the funds needed to give back to our neighbors impacted by Hurricane Ian.”

