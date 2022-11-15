Tampa Bay Lends Hand for Hurricane Ian Relief

by

A yellow road sign reading "Salt Water Flooding"
After the devastations of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce donated in an effort to rebuild the tourism and community of Sanibel and Captiva Islands.
Cathy Salustri

At the beginning of November, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce presented the Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce with a $5,000 check for Hurricane Ian relief. The donation went toward rebuilding their tourism industry as well as their healing community.

The funds were raised during the purchase of tickets for Tampa Bay’s 2022 Taste of the Beaches event. From Oct. 8-14, customers visited a variety of restaurants in Pinellas County.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce stated they are “grateful that the community rallied around this cause and helped raise the funds needed to give back to our neighbors impacted by Hurricane Ian.”

Stay up to date by visiting tampabaybeaches.com

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper