Tampa Bay Rays’ Benefit Game Helps Florida Holocaust Museum

The Tampa Bay Rays will team up with the Florida Holocaust Museum for a benefit game. On Wednesday, May 22, the Rays will play against the Boston Red Sox. A portion of each ticket sold for that game will benefit the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Not only will the Tampa Bay Rays’ benefit game fundraise, but Holocaust survivor Viola “Ibi” Baras will throw the first pitch.

Holocaust Survivor Viola “Ibi” Baras

Baras, 96, was a teenager when Nazis took her and her family to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Baras’ family was one of two families — of 15,000 people — who survived the camp.

She is a Florida Holocaust Museum member along with her son David. David’s father, Sidney, also survived the Holocaust. David is an active speaker at the museum and a member of the Second Generation group (Generations After). According to the museum, he “speaks about his parents’ experiences and their effects on him and his family.”

Looking for more things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Benefit Game with the Florida Holocaust Museum

The Florida Holocaust Museum exclusively sells $30 tickets for lower-level seats now through May 8. The museum said each ticket purchased contributes directly to “educating and inspiring future generations about the lessons of the Holocaust.”

Tropicana’s Gates open at 5:20 p.m. with the game officially starting at 6:50 p.m.

Interested attendees can call, email, or visit the Florida Holocaust Museum for tickets to the Tampa Bay Rays’ benefit game. The Tropicana Field box offices do not offer this special discounted price.

Names Reading Ceremony

That’s not all that the Florida Holocaust Museum has to offer this month. On May 6, the museum invites community members to commemorate the innocent lives lost in the Holocaust with the Names Reading Ceremony.

In honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), individuals will read names of Holocaust victims in five-minute intervals. Along with the ceremony, the museum will offer free admission to attendees for the day.

Interested commemoration participants can contact Director of Public Programs Miranda Brenner about reading names. Email Brenner at mbrenner@thefhm.org or call 727-820-0100, ext. 276.

The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 Fifth St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-820-0100, thefhm.org.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.