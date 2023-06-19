Going to a Tampa Bay Rays game is easier than ever, especially if you live in Gulfport or one of the beach cities.

I experienced this firsthand recently, although I live farther north in the Pinellas Park-Largo area. It was Thursday, June 8.

I was finishing up my lunch at home around 1 p.m. and turned on the television. To my surprise, the Rays had a home game that very day and the first pitch would be in about 10 minutes.

I thought, “Why not?”

In five minutes I was out the door.

Buses Make for an Easy Ride

One big advantage for Rays fans right now is the SunRunner. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority express bus that travels on both 1st Avenues in and out of downtown is free until November. That includes the entirety of the Major League Baseball season. It also stops right in front of Tropicana Field.

I found a parallel parking space (free and public) along 1st Avenue South near 49th Street and got on the bus there. No need to pay $20 to park when you don’t have to. From there it was a 10-minute ride to the ballpark.

Many residents in St. Pete Beach, South Pasadena and portions of St. Petersburg can get on the SunRunner within a block or two of home. The same goes for the Central Avenue Trolley, from which you can get on and off at Ferg’s restaurant and walk a block to the game.

Two PSTA bus routes go right through downtown Gulfport, and both of those also run next to Tropicana Field, either on 1st Avenue South or up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street at the east end of the parking lot.

Get Tickets Online

A big change at the game in recent years involves how you pay. Tropicana Field is a total cash-free zone. Baseball fans have to download the Ballpark app, from which they purchase tickets and other items inside the stadium.

I waited until I got to the ballpark. Instead of searching for the app on my phone, I used the QR code on the sign outside. It came right up and took about five minutes to set up completely.

The Rays have $10 tickets in left field for every home game. That section is on the third level and called the Party Deck. Of course, with online fees, I wound up paying just over $14. Still a great price.

Once inside, since the game was in progress, it was not difficult to wander into other sections of the stands. The game was far from sold out since it was in the afternoon. However, the energy level was higher than I had experienced in several years. This is certainly due to all of the winning the Rays have done the past two months.

So I was watching the game less than one hour after I turned on the TV at home. I arrived in the bottom of the fourth, just in time to see the home team score three runs and take the lead. At such a low price, I had no problem coming late, especially since I didn’t miss any of the Rays’ offense.

Shorter Games, Still the Same Fun

This was the first game I saw in person under the new pitch clock. While there were some hiccups during spring training, it now goes mostly unnoticed with one big exception. The games are shorter – about two hours and 10 minutes on this day.

Final score: Rays 4, Twins 2.

After the game, I headed back to the SunRunner. It was an extra two blocks of walking to 1st Avenue North to head west. Of course, if that is too much, you can get on the eastbound bus and just ride the loop through downtown.

I reached my car quickly and got back home at 4 p.m.

As the team continues its hugely successful season, a Tampa Bay Rays game could be a monthly occurrence for me if the family’s schedule permits. I doubt it can be done in any other MLB city at this level of convenience and low price.