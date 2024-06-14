‘Tampa Bay: The Story of an Estuary’ Gives Advice Through History

Few of us transplants – or even younger Florida natives – would look at our vibrant Tampa Bay waters and verdant seagrass meadows and imagine an environmental wasteland. But Floridians who lived through the 1970s and 1980s here know a different story.

Just a few decades ago, rapid development and pollution had so degraded our estuary that it became the subject of a 60 Minutes exposé. Evan P. Bennett’s new history, Tampa Bay: The Story of an Estuary and Its People (University Press of Florida, 2024) chronicles this extraordinary story of ecological decline and recovery, along with other significant histories of the region.

This reader’s opinion? Tampa Bay ought to be required reading for anybody planning to live here. They should pass it out with your voter registration card.

Tampa Bay: The Story of an Estuary and Its People

One thing that makes Bennett’s book different from other histories of the area (there are already many excellent ones out there) is its regional focus. Rather than tracing the development of one municipality, Tampa Bay focuses on the estuary itself, including its major tributaries, ecosystems, and human communities.

From this approach, it becomes clear how the impact of growth in one part of the Bay Area – say, the construction of the Courtney Campbell Causeway – impacted real estate development and water quality across Old Tampa Bay’s communities. Thinking across these geographical constructs paints a fuller picture of both the region’s history and the social and environmental challenges it faces today.

But another part of what makes Tampa Bay so interesting is how it builds toward this “ecologically enlightened” way of looking at our region. Bennett organizes the book not just chronologically, but by theming chapters around the changing ways that people have lived on and with the estuary over time.

Early chapters such as “Larder,” “Port,” and “Playground” expand upon Indigenous cultures that fished the waters and built cities of shell. Similarly, the chapter named “Port” explains the construction of the Port of Tampa and its global economic significance. The chapter “Playground” also elaborates on the emergence of beachgoing and the struggle to desegregate Tampa Bay’s beaches.

Later chapters, including “Sewer,” “Cause,” and “Estuary,” chronicle the heavy toll the region’s development took on its waters (à la Sixty Minutes) and the partnership of concerned citizens and a new-fangled science called ecology that sought to reverse the damage.

Tampa Bay’s History

Throughout, Bennett skillfully juxtaposes major happenings in Tampa Bay’s history with the larger forces shaping U.S. history. He connects the region with such historical events as the Indian Removal policy, the development of U.S. air power, and the Civil Rights Movement. In a state that can sometimes feel like a bit of an odd man (ahem, Florida Man) out, readers may be surprised to recognize how American our history really is. (Not covered here, but – y’all know the first Thanksgiving happened in Florida, right?)

If you don’t typically gravitate towards history, you may be thinking this book isn’t for you – and you may be right. History writing is a very particular and often very academic enterprise. Additionally, Bennett builds his narrative slowly, thoughtfully, and with many endnotes. But overall, his style is accessible and interesting. It is well woven through with the voices of politicians, activists, and everyday citizens that bring the past to life.

Whatever’s on your summer reading list, consider adding Tampa Bay: The Story of an Estuary and Its People. After all, you’re part of that story, too.

