Tampa Man Charged in Unrelated St. Pete Murders

A Tampa man faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting two men in St. Petersburg in separate incidents earlier this month. The St. Petersburg Police Department said they’d issued an arrest warrant for Johnny Carnegie, 34, on Monday for the murders of Vernon Williams on April 10 and killing Corlenzo Williams on April 12. Both murders happened in St. Petersburg.

Carnegie allegedly fatally shot them both on two different streets. The shootings came days after Carnegie’s 34th birthday.

The men are not related, according to SPPD.

Carnegie is in jail in Hillsborough County; Tampa police arrested him on April 13 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, cocaine trafficking, trafficking illegal drugs, driving with a license that was suspended, canceled, or revoking (second or subsequent offense), resisting arrest without violence, fleeing to elude (police) at a high speed, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The judge has revoked his bond and Carnegie will get remanded to Pinellas County.