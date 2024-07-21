Alligators, Psychics, and Bridezilla: Tara Lush’s ‘I Want Your Hex’

Fans of mystery-maestro Tara Lush’s Florida tales will known her Coffee Lover’s Mystery series, set in the cute (if surprisingly murder-y) town of Devils Beach. Her new Crescent Moon series takes us to a decidedly less quaint, if equally quirky, corner of the Sunshine State.

Cypress Grove is a swampy central Florida locale – not unlike the real-world hamlet of Cassadega – with an equal concentration of alligators and psychics. And Amelia Matthews, the new proprietor of the Crescent Moon Inn, fits right in.

I Want Your Hex

In I Want Your Hex (Tamara Lush, 2023), the second volume in the series, Amelia is poised to welcome a bevy of bridesmaids to her newly opened hotel. But then an elaborately choreographed “haunted swamp” tour gets a little too real – as in one less bridesmaid. Amelia is reluctantly plunged into sleuthing out the culprit. Can she find the killer?

Maybe. If equipped with enough caramel apple lattes.

Can I Get An Eye Roll, Please?

I Want Your Hex beams with Lush’s signature style: all the fun and whimsy that defines the cozy mystery genre, with a pleasing hint of snark. As a character, Amelia takes a seasoned perspective on being involved in drama. Even if that drama is the plot of her own story.

She’s skeptical about using her developing psychic powers to solve the case. But she’s also rightfully annoyed with the paternalistic approach of the local police chief. She has definitely fallen for the dreamy historian Oliver Everheart. But, after a painful divorce, she’s wary of the toll relationships can take. No doe-eyed or go-getter heroines here; Amelia is a consummate Gen X protagonist.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Generational skepticism notwithstanding, there are delightful touches of fancy throughout the book that make I Want Your Hex a consistently charming, sometimes laugh-out-loud read. Amelia’s key informant, for instance, is a stylish teenage ghost.

She spills the beans in exchange for hearing her favorite tunes. Of course, they do have to be pumped out over a specter-friendly radio frequency. (This then leads to a nostalgic detour through some favorite ’80s pop tunes).

In another plot point, some homemade potions acquired at an indie market lead to hilarious confusion. Hint: always mark the cookies made with love potion!

The Cool Kids’ Cozies

At the heart of every mystery, of course, is the whodunnit. And while I can’t reveal any details here, I can say it’s a satisfying, there-all-the-while but you-just-didn’t-see-it solution. Lush takes great care with the puzzle aspects of her stories.

She presents several intriguing pathways and creating lots of possibilities to explore in future volumes. (Every Hex You Take, third volume in the series, came out this past June and Serving Up Hex is expected next year.)

With a booming market for cozy mysteries, you can now find these endearing stories in a multitude of settings and conceits. Even so, Lush’s books stand out for their relatable, always-fresh-and-never-too-presh characters and their fun, bordering-on-absurd flourishes. Did I mention the first scene of I Want Your Hex involves Amelia and a friend dressing up a taxidermied alligator, which they then name Georgina?

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.