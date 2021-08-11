Taste of the Beaches Returns

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Taste of the Beaches this October. The week-long celebration invites locals to visit a variety of restaurants and try a new taste sensations.

Here’s how it works: Festival-goers purchase tickets and turn them in at the participating restaurants for the restaurant’s signature “taste.” Participants can redeem their tickets throughout the week of Monday, October 4 to Sunday, October 10.

Organizers urge participants to “plan your own ‘taste tour’ with friends and family,” enjoying dishes from a variety of local restaurants, including Burrito Social, Castile Restaurant at The Hotel Zamora, CD Roma Restaurant, Crabby’s on the Pass, DJs Clam Shack Indian Shores, VIBES at FUSION Resort & Marina, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria, Island Way Grill, Jake’s Coastal Cantina, Kahwa Coffee, Mangos Restaurant & Tiki Bar, Mastry’s Brewing Co. and The Kitchen, Original Crabby Bill’s, Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, Stamps at Postcard Inn, Rumba Grill, Rum Runners at Sirata Beach Resort, Salt Rock Grill, Seabreeze Island Grill, Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach, Slyce St. Pete Beach, Slyce Madeira Beach, Slyce Indian Rocks Beach, The Island Grille & Raw Bar, Twisted Tiki, Vista at the Top at Residence Inn Tierra Verde.

More restaurants may be announced as the event gets closer, and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket goes to Tampa Bay Watch to help with their environmental education and conservation efforts. Tickets are $10 each; one ticket equals one “taste” per participating restaurant.

For more, contact Amanda Page at amanda@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com/Taste.

Like this: Like Loading...