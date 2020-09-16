Taste of the Beaches Switches It Up

The Taste of the Beaches event is back, but its nothing like you’ve seen before. Due to the pandemic, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce was forced to take a step back and reimagine the event’s layout.

In past years, Taste of the Beaches would be thrown at Horan Park on St. Pete Beach. Hundreds of attendees would gather to sample eats from booths hosted by local restaurants and rub elbows with fellow foodies.

Being that we’re advised to stay at least six feet apart from one another, things are looking very different this go around. For instance, rather than just one day, Taste of the Beaches will be expanded to three days from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4.

Rather than a large gathering at Horan Park, attendees will visit the participating restaurant’s storefront and dine-in, with to-go options available by request.

Here’s how it works:

Visit the Taste of the Beaches’ website to purchase tickets and pick them up from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $30, and each includes three tastes from any of the participating restaurants from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4.

Attendees can look at menu offerings on the website to plan their dining tour, whether they decide to dine-in or grab it as takeout.

Some of the tastes include: shrimp corn dogs from Crabby Bill’s St. Pete Beach, Broke N Bored Grill’s pepper custard tuna, and an individual pizza from Slyce locations on both Madeira and Indian Rocks Beaches.

This type of experience, say organizers, would not be possible at a massive event, where after visiting a few tents, you may forget a restaurant’s name or lose them in the crowd. Folks may sample more of the menu, further supporting local businesses.

“I like to look at it, is that we have ultimately pivoted and created the trifecta for people participating: experience it onsite, try the dish and, in the end, they are supporting a charitable cause. The best of both worlds,” Robin Miller, CEO of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce tells the Gabber.

A portion of the proceeds will go to this year’s non-profit beneficiary, Sea Turtle Trackers. The mission of Sea Turtle Trackers is to assure a suitable habitat for sea turtles, people and the ecosystem of the islands and their surrounding waters.

Each ticket will also enter you in a chance to win a grand prize – from a hotel stay at resorts like the Don Cesar, Sunset Vistas, Alden Suites and Treasure Bay Resort & Marina to a four-person Dolphin Adventure or gift certificates to local businesses.

Folks who purchase tickets before September 18 will receive two entries to win the grand prize.

See the entire line-up for the Taste of the Beaches event here.