Taverna On The Bay Soon Opens on St. Pete Beach

Taverna On The Bay is scheduled to open in the popular spot across from the Tradewinds Island Resort on St. Pete Beach.

It is the former home of Caddy’s and if you’re old enough to remember, Silas Dent’s.

Even though the restaurant fronts on Gulf Boulevard, it backs on Boca Ciega Bay, hence the name.

It features Mediterranean specialties, hinting at Greek dishes, and of course, seafood.

“Experience the authentic flavors of Greece with our traditional dishes made with fresh ingredients,” the restaurant’s website says.

The website states the restaurant will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

“Exciting news! Our restaurant is opening soon! Stay tuned for updates on our grand opening date. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure!” said on the Taverna’s official Instagram.

Taverna is in the same plaza as Beach Zone and Sunshine City Comedy Club. Keep an eye out for this new restaurant opening soon.

Taverna On The Bay, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. tavernaonthebay.net

