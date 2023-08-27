TD 10 Update #3: Pinellas Sandbag Locations

While some Tampa Bay cities have yet to open sandbag locations, Pinellas County announced Aug. 27 locations for residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Pinellas. That includes Tierra Verde, the area between South Pasadena and Gulfport, Lealman, and other areas.

The two sites will open Monday, Aug. 28 from 12-6 p.m., with sand, shovels, and bags available:

John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole

The County encourages anyone who does not live in the unincorporated area to get sandbags from their home city. St. Petersburg and Gulfport announced sandbag locations Aug. 26.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.