TD 10 Update #4: Gulfport Sandbag Locations

Gulfport, Florida will open sandbag locations today (Aug. 27) at noon.

Gulfport residents can fill sandbags at the at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S.

The sandbag location will operate from 12-6 p.m. Aug. 27. On Aug. 28 and 29, the City will open the site at 8 a.m., but Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s Public Works director, said the City did not yet know what time the sites would close on those days.

Justin Shea, the Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor for the City of Gulfport, told The Gabber Newspaper the site would operate until the weather conditions deteriorate to the point where opening isn’t possible.

The sandbag location is self-serve, meaning residents must fill their own sandbags. The City will have shovels, sand, and sand bags. Nicholls said staff would be on hand for anyone needing assistance filling sandbags. Residents must show proof of residence. The City has a 10-bag limit.

Pinellas has opened two sandbag locations for residents who live in the unincorporated areas.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.