Teacher Tuesdays at Shrimpys on St. Pete Beach

Good news for any teachers reading this: Teachers get 15% off at Shrimpys Bistro on St. Pete Beach. The New Orleans-style seafood joint, rated 4.8 stars on Facebook, offers everything from BBQ shrimp to po-boys, gumbo, and jambalaya. Shrimpy’s is open Mon.-Fri., 3-10 p.m. and Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

