Teaki Tavern Opens in St. Pete

Looking for another place to sip kava?

Teaki Tavern Kava, Tea & Juices, 530 49th St. S., St. Petersburg, is opening on August 19.

It’s the creation of Adrienne Martinez, who bought the property in November 2021. Martinez says she hopes to re-create a community that she once found at Steep Station in St. Pete.

“When I moved here, I didn’t know anybody, so I started going to the kava bars,” Martinez said. “It was like one big party at someone’s house. I met my family in the kava community.”

Martinez, who has a background in regenerative detox, is more of a kratom drinker. That’s why the St. Pete resident is selling not just kava, but also kratom, juices, and herbal teas. She’ll also offer vegan truffles and vegan cheese platters.

“I want this to be a place where people can come socialize in a healthy, uplifting environment,” Martinez said.

The kava bar will hold a soft opening on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

After August 29, Teaki Tavern Kava, Tea & Juices, will be open daily from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.