Teen Arrested After Social Media Threat

Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a 15-year-old child after he allegedly posted a social media threat to shoot up Pinellas Park High School. The police arrested him on May 6.

The Pinellas Park Police Department received tips “from concerned parents” about students threatening other students at the school.

After locating the teen, the police arrested and charged him with “electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.”

The department believes the firearm depicted in the video is a realistic replica toy. They found no firearms found in the teenager’s possession.

In a statement, the Pinellas Park Police Department said the teenager claimed the video was a joke, but law enforcement do not take threats of this nature lightly.

Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth said they treat these threats of violence seriously, including threats on social media platforms.

Police did not release more information about 15-year-old arrested Saturday.

The Largo Police Department and Pinellas County Schools’ police were also part of the investigation.

