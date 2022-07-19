Teen Girl Sought in Pinellas Park Stabbing

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed “at least five times” during an altercation in the parking lot of a Pinellas Park apartment complex on the evening of July 18.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Tuesday they were searching for a 15-year-old girl suspected in the stabbing.

Police said stabbing occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 18 when the 23-year-old arrived at the 49th Street Apartments, near 49th Street and 84th Avenue North, to visit a friend.

PPPD says the stabbing suspect confronted the victim in the parking lot, and an argument ensued.

“During the argument, the subject obtained an edged weapon (the type is unknown at this time) and stabbed the victim at least five times. The subject then fled the scene on foot,” PPPD wrote in a release about the incident.

Neither person lived at the complex. Police called their interaction “incidental.”

First responders transported the woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Pinellas Park police said the 15-year-old is from St. Petersburg. They have not released her name.