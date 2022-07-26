Teen Shot in Buttocks in St. Pete, Not Gulfport

Gulfport police have learned the shooting of 13-year-old boy in his left buttock and right leg in late June actually happened in St. Petersburg’s Jordan Park area.

The teen initially told the Gulfport Police Department the June 29 shooting happened near 9th Avenue South and 59th Street, as we was walking east on 9th Avenue South and 59th Street South. “He was shot twice from behind,” the Gulfport Police Department said the shooting victim told officers.

Police say the teen told them he did not see who shot him and “an unknown passerby picked him up and took him to the hospital and then left,” according to the a statement from GPD.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said “no arrests have been made with the victim and the victim’s family are not being completely cooperative.”

Woodman said GPD determined the shooting occurred in St. Petersburg’s Jordan Park, near 13th Avenue South and 22nd Street South, just east of Interstate 275.

Woodman said the case has been transferred to the St. Petersburg Police Department.