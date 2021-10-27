Teens of Tomorrow at St. Petersburg City Theatre

St. Petersburg City Theatre is doing its part to make sure the future of live performance is in good hands. The company launched Theatrical Teens of Tomorrow this past summer, a program for high school students under the direction of Austin Bennett and Susan Demers – and production number two is already halfway to the finish line.

“We are a free program for high school students,” says Bennett, “geared toward educating our members on a wide variety of topics involved within the theater. My hopes are to simply grow in size and reach more and more young adults who are interested in theater.”

Out of the gate, Bennett and Demers threw a pretty daunting challenge at their young team for their first show: “The Servant of Two Masters” is an 18th-century Italian comedy full of multiple, interwoven storylines, complex language and demanding physical comedy.

“The show was a last-minute choice when we realized our initial show chosen simply wouldn’t work for our developing program,” Bennett says. With a script adapted by Demers, two student directors, and not just a cast but also a full tech team of teens, the play and the program itself came together over 10 weeks this summer, with Bennett and company essentially figuring out along the way what Theatrical Teens of Tomorrow should look like and how it would function.

“We rehearsed every Tuesday and Thursday night and used most Saturday mornings as well,” Bennett says, explaining that TTOT shared space for its first eight weeks with City Theatre’s summer camps, limiting rehearsal time and stage access until the final two weeks before the curtain went up. “Once the kid camps ended, we had rehearsal three nights to get the show ready, and then the week of the show we had dress rehearsal every night.”

The resulting production, which ran for four performances August 13 through 15, was something of a wonder. A servant goes to work for two different people at the same time, and hilarity ensues. Complications, mistaken identities, plenty of pratfalls: the script feels a bit like if Shakespeare took a whack at writing an episode of Three’s Company. Regardless of how you feel about that prospect, the students kept their audience engaged and guffawing throughout.

“My kids put their heart and soul into this production and were incredibly dedicated,” Bennett says.

With “Servant” wrapped, the program is now midway through its second adventure: a playwriting workshop boasting ten students with a mission to complete an intimate scene involving two to three characters, with a limited set, lighting, sound effects, props and costumes. The end product will be a performance of each play in a showcase on November 6.

Functioning like a college-level writing workshop, the program allows students to come to class each Saturday afternoon with pages for each member to read. After a 10-minute reading period, the playwright moves to the front of the room so fellow writers can offer constructive critiques with an angle on making the script-in-progess stronger.

“My hope is that each student walks away with the knowledge to write a flushed-out script for a play, should they choose to,” Bennett says. “More importantly, though, I want my students to be able to have a creative outlet/platform to express themselves and their thoughts. Sometimes, especially nowadays, it’s better to write feelings than say them. It’s also a lot easier for some to express through writing, myself included.”

As for the future of the program as a whole, Bennett wants to keep expanding opportunities for young artists in the area.

“My goal is to keep our program diverse and fresh,” Bennett told the Gabber, “having a mix of plays, musicals, technical workshops [and] masterclasses.”

