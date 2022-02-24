Teens Shot in St. Pete’s Childs Park Neighborhood

St. Petersburg police are investigating the shooting of two 15-year-old boys in the city’s Childs Park neighborhood.

Polcice say they received a call about the shooting at 8:25 p.m on Feb. 22. Someone shot two teens in an alley near 40th Street South and 12th Avenue South. First responders took one of the teenage boys to a local hospital, where police say he is in serious but stable condition.

The other teen suffered a graze wound.

St. Petersburg Police Department detectives have not yet made any arrests.