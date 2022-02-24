Teens Shot in St. Pete’s Childs Park Neighborhood

by

Outdoor white sign that reads "Childs Park"
Childs Park in St Pete.
Childs Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page

St. Petersburg police are investigating the shooting of two 15-year-old boys in the city’s Childs Park neighborhood.

Polcice say they received a call about the shooting at 8:25 p.m on Feb. 22. Someone shot two teens in an alley near 40th Street South and 12th Avenue South. First responders took one of the teenage boys to a local hospital, where police say he is in serious but stable condition.

The other teen suffered a graze wound.

St. Petersburg Police Department detectives have not yet made any arrests.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!