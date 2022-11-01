Tens of Thousands Vote Early in Pinellas

Election Day 2022 is only a few days away, but tens of thousands of Pinellas County residents decided not to wait until then to cast their ballots.

Using the tools at their disposal provided by county election officials, some voters in all of the more than 150 precincts countywide chose to have their ballots mailed to them, so that they could complete them at home and either return them via mail or drop them off at one of the dozens of official locations in the area designated for doing so.

According to the official website for Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus, the total number of active eligible voters as of Oct. 31 was 695,575. That number will not change because the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election was in early October.

What is changing by the hour, however, is the number of votes tallied. That total is being updated constantly on votepinellas.gov.

As of 5 p.m. Oct. 31, the unofficial voter turnout was 182,467. That is just more than 26% of all eligible voters. The breakdown between the two major parties was almost even at that point, with 73,479 Democrats and 70,214 Republicans. The remainder were from other parties or had no registered party affiliation.

The vast majority of the total voters through October – 164,633 – put their ballots in the mail, with 17,702 using early voting sites. Early voting began Oct. 24 and the total over the first eight days ranged from 1,325 on Oct. 30, the first Sunday for early voting, to 2,784 the next day.

Officials began tallying mail-in ballots Sept. 26. They started with a trickle, 199 in all through Oct. 8, then skyrocketed with nearly 42,000 ballots processed Oct. 11-14.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 6, with polls open 7 a.m.-7.p.m. every day at seven locations around Pinellas County. The most convenient spot for the majority of The Gabber readers is likely the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. in Gulfport. Other sites in the southern half of the county include the Supervisor of Elections office at 501 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg and the J.W. Cate Recreation Center at 5801 22nd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

Voters can go to any early voting site. In order to vote a regular ballot, voters are required to present both picture and signature identification. Voters who do not bring both types of ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot.

According to county election officials, early voting was approved by the Florida Legislature in 2004 and across the state is held a minimum of the 10th day through the third day prior to any federal, state or county election. The Supervisor of Elections has the option to provide early voting anywhere from the 15th day to the second day prior to the election.