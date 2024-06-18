Tensions Ramp Up in Discussions About Don CeSar Boat Ramp

In recent St. Pete Beach City commission meetings, the City spoke extensively about flooding issues in the area. Along with this, residents, especially from the Pass-a-Grille neighborhood, brought up how important it is for the City to focus on helping deal with floods.

At the June 11 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, these conversations continued. The discussion centered around the Don CeSar boat ramp, and flooding in the surrounding area.

Don CeSar Boat Ramp: Feasibility Study

At the beginning of the meeting, the Commission began a discussion on a feasibility study for the Don CeSar boat ramp. This study looks at two options to deal with boat ramp issues in the City.

The first option is to renovate the current boat ramp, while the second is to make a new ramp at the intersection of Casablanca Avenue and Cabrillo Avenue.

In May, City staff held a community meeting to hear from residents on the issue. Mike Clark, the City’s Public Works director spoke about that meeting. Clark said at the meeting he asked for a show of hands from people to show their support for or dislike of the plan.

“I announced it out loud, and my observation was that the majority favored having a boat ramp, and the majority favored having a boat ramp at its current location,” said Clark.

Tensions Ramp Up

In response to Clark’s statement, Commissioner Betty Rzewnicki (District 3) brought up some questions. She said that when she saw the clip that Clark referred to on TV, she believed it was much closer to half and half.

“Let’s talk about the feasibility study first before talking about a meeting that was way past due, where some people raised their hands and some people didn’t,” said Rzewnicki. “A lot of people including myself didn’t really know what we were raising our hand for.”

However, Clark said he explained the feasibility study thoroughly.

“I thought the questions were crystal clear. The audience heard them crystal clear. The results from my point of view, were accurate,” said Clark. “So I’m telling you commissioner, I do not share your observations but I’m more than happy to discuss to the very end, all the questions that you may have on this.”

As the discussion continued, Rzewnicki continued to question Clark. Keeping in theme with past meetings, she asked about flood protection in the area.

The funding for the project comes from a grant, though the grant application isn’t complete until the commission decides on a location for the boat ramp. Through the long process of looking into the ramp, the City’s ability to get a grant in 2024 expired, and they have to apply in spring of 2025.

More Back and Forth

As the issues with the grant came up, Rzewnicki said the City couldn’t get the grant until 2025.

“That’s ’cause you missed the deadline,” Clark replied.

“Not me. I didn’t miss the deadline,” said Rzewnicki. “I’ve been involved with this program for a very long time. I did not miss the deadline. I’m not responsible for that, Mr. Clark.”

The grant doesn’t fund the construction of the ramp, only the design process. Clark brought up how the City doesn’t need a grant to move forward, and can use internal funding.

Rzewnicki asked Clark if he was asking the City to approve a capital improvement project.

“I’m only asking for your decision on the feasibility study,” he replied.

Other Comments

Despite much of the discussion happening between Rzewnicki and Clark, the other commissioners had their chance to speak as well.

“I’d like to make some comments, so buck up your seats and get a cocktail because this may take a few minutes,” said Vice Mayor Richard Lorenzen (District 4).

Lorenzen spoke about how the Don CeSar boat ramp has been a part of the City for 80 years. Rzewnicki challenged that, saying there’s no evidence to that point. He also talked about how the City’s comprehensive plan state that the City must have one boat ramp for every 5,000 people. St. Pete Beach has about 8,900 residents.

“You build for the future. You don’t shrink things,” said Lorenzen. “Our neighborhoods are not getting smaller. Every house is getting bigger. Every empty lot is getting built on. The demand for boats is not going down. Let’s pay attention to what’s going on.”

While agreeing with Lorenzen, District 1 Commissioner Karen Marriott said “public access to the water in Florida is really important.”

Despite this, Rzewnicki continued to talk about the issues to the surrounding Pass-a-Grille neighborhood.

“It is not a place to have a boat ramp. It is a residential area,” said Rzewnicki.

Lorenzen made a motion to keep the Don CeSar boat ramp where it is, and renovate it. The motion passed 3-2, with a no from Rzewnicki and Mayor Adrian Petrila.

