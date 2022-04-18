Tesla Facility Comes to St. Pete’s 34th Street

Tesla submitted plans to Pinellas County for a sales and service center in the 100,000-square-foot building of the previous Kanes Furniture liquidation site.

The County approved the plans on April 6, but according to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser, the building is still owned by Kane Furniture LLC.

The future Tesla warehouse at 4601 34th St. N., St Petersburg is worth $2,335,000 (as of 2021) as is a part of the Lealman CRA Redevelopment Plan, a 2016 County-approved plan that’s goal is to provide a “comprehensive framework for long-term development, economic development, and redevelopment revitalization strategies to address blighted conditions and improve the overall quality of life in the Lealman CRA over 30 years.”

Allowing Tesla Motors in will most likely bring higher paying jobs to the area.

Neither Tesla or Pinellas County has released a projected start or end date.