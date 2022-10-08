If you’ve been to Houston, chances are you’ve passed by the flaming red popular Mexican chain, Torchy’s Tacos. Soon, St. Pete may become the first Florida city to have one.

According to the Torchy’s Tacos website, the restaurant is “coming soon” to 2314 Tyrone Blvd. N. in St. Pete. The new location is formerly a Pollo Tropical and shares a lot with the Tyrone Square Mall – and is right next to Portillo’s.

The taco joint has locations in several states, including Arizona and Louisiana, but Texas holds the title as the state with the most Torchy’s, mostly likely due to the chain first opening in Austin.

It’s known for its margaritas, dips, tacos, devilish red mascot, and the famous Torchy’s slogan, “Damn good tacos.” Is the tagline overconfident? St. Pete will find out soon.

The Tyrone Square location is hiring. Interested applicants can apply online.