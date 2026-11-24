Since this issue focuses on gratitude, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank our loyal readers again for coming through for us this year. We thanked everyone at the time, but as so much of this week focuses on giving thanks, it seemed appropriate to thank you all again. In April, we didn’t know if we’d be able to continue publishing, and it’s solely because of everyone who donated that we’re still in publication.

From the one-time $5 donations to the $100 recurring donations to the $2,000 donations, we are deeply grateful for your belief in our community newspaper. So many places in the United States no longer have a newspaper, but you all showed up for Gulfport — and all of South Pinellas — when we needed it most. It’s because of you that we’re still printing every week.

When we bought the paper in 2020, we really believed advertising would sustain us, as it always had in the past. That has not been the case. While those who do advertise with us find it to be highly effective and some of the least expensive print advertising in the Tampa Bay area, we don’t have enough advertisers to support our reporting and other expenses such as rent, office staff, and printing the paper. This is not unique to The Gabber Newspaper; this is the state of journalism across the country, with both daily and weekly papers. Industrywide, donations power newspapers.

Thursday Morning Society

That’s why, this month, our nonprofit, the Thursday Morning Society, launched a donor rewards program. You can read more about it in Abby Baker’s article. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law, minus the value of any gift you receive. As always, consult your tax professional. And if you’ve already donated and want the goodies, email us and we’ll get you squared away.

Barry and I didn’t buy the paper as a financial investment but as an investment in our community. As we’ve said before, we don’t draw a paycheck or a profit. We simply want to see it survive. That’s why we so appreciate what you do for this amazing little paper. We truly hope you’ll be able to pick up a paper every Thursday for decades to come. But we can’t do it without you, so truly, thank you for helping us continue to print The Gabber Newspaper.

Can’t donate? We get it. Times are tough. Here’s what you can do:

Pick up the paper every week. Read The Gabber Newspaper online at thegabber.com. Make thegabber.com your homepage. Patronize our advertisers and let them know you saw them in the paper. Share our articles on social media — with links to the article on our website!

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.