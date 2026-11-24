Residents of lower Pinellas had much to anticipate on Thanksgiving Day a century ago. However, their excitement had little to do with turkey, trimmings, or pumpkin pie. A double dedication marked the biggest event in St. Petersburg’s history up to that date.

On Nov. 25, 1926, St. Petersburg celebrated the morning dedication of the Million Dollar Pier. Later that afternoon, a convoy of reportedly 10,000 automobiles traveled from downtown to the Jungle area to witness the dedication of St. Petersburg’s first airport.

A Waterfront Gathering Place

People had gathered at waterfront piers since the Railroad Pier opened at the site of Demens Landing in February 1889. Three smaller piers existed at the end of 2nd Avenue NE before the Million Dollar Pier opened in 1926.

The Brantley Pier operated from 1896 through 1906. Early civic promoter Frank A. Davis oversaw the construction of his 2,000-foot Electric Pier, which opened in 1906 and accommodated the trolley. A Municipal Pier opened just north of the Electric Pier in 1913 and replaced it in 1914.

The 1913 Municipal Pier suffered extensive damage from the Oct. 25, 1921, hurricane. Although some repairs occurred, community leaders knew they would suffice only for a short period.

Fundraising took place. St. Petersburg voters approved a bond measure in May 1925. By the fall, construction began on what became known as the “Million Dollar Pier.” Vehicles began to drive on portions of the structure by midsummer 1926.

A two-story Mediterranean Revival Casino stood atop the Million Dollar Pier’s eastern end. Crews extended the trolley line to the Casino. City leaders planned for a Thanksgiving dedication.

Lofty Expectations

Walter Pliny Fuller had exceptional ambitions. Born in Bradenton in 1894, the son of Henry Walter Fuller followed in his father’s footsteps into the Pinellas real estate market and other local businesses. By the early 1920s, Fuller had invested heavily in the Jungle area of western St. Petersburg. He partnered with George C. Allen, a Philadelphia banker, to create the Allen-Fuller Corporation. Soon, Fuller opened Jungle Prado, St. Petersburg’s first suburban shopping center.

Fuller acquired the former St. Petersburg Country Club and renamed it the Jungle Country Club. In February 1926, his 100-room Jungle Hotel — the home of Admiral Farragut Academy since 1945 — opened. Fuller owned extensive undeveloped tracts in the Jungle area.

At this time, most mail traveled by rail or truck. The post office had started experimenting with airmail routes by the 1910s. Contract Air Mail service began in the mid-1920s as private carriers competed for the right to carry parcels long distances across the country.

In September 1926, civic leaders discussed possible sites for an airfield to serve airmail routes. After City officials considered an undeveloped tract in Lakewood Estates near Lake Maggiore, the Allen-Fuller Corporation entered negotiations and offered the land near the Jungle Golf Course that was selected.

The St. Petersburg Aero Club selected a site near Fuller’s Jungle Hotel and Country Club. On Oct. 11, the City Commission approved a three-year lease, agreeing to cover the land’s taxes, clear the location of brush, and name the site “Fuller Flying Field.”

Rapid Preparation

By today’s standards, the site selection and preparation of the landing strip happened rapidly. Similarly, the plans to link the airfield’s opening to the Million Dollar Pier’s dedication occurred remarkably quickly.

On Oct. 25, five years after the hurricane significantly damaged the old Municipal Pier, Commissioners met to propose a joint celebration for the pier and airfield. They hoped Gov. John Martin would officiate the dual dedications.

City committees working with the St. Petersburg Aero Club finalized plans on Nov. 9, just 16 days before the ceremonies. By this time, crews had demarcated the location of grass runways at Fuller Flying Field. The trolley did a test run to the pier on Nov. 21. Excitement grew.

Workers moved more than 800 green benches from Williams Park to the Million Dollar Pier for this event. They also hung a banner that proclaimed, “St. Petersburg: ‘The Sunshine City’” immediately below a large American flag.

A High-Flying Celebration

A full slate of events took place on Thanksgiving Day. A sunrise prayer gathering occurred at Williams Park. Crowds assembled for a 9 a.m. concert at the Casino on the Million Dollar Pier.

Gov. Martin could not attend the ceremonies. Former governor (1913-1917) and then-U.S. Senator Park W. Trammell led the celebrations at the 10:30 a.m. dedication on the pier. Bands continued to play as crowds enjoyed boat races along Tampa Bay.

A morning marathon of joggers ran from the Jungle Country Club to the downtown waterfront. Soon, the action turned in the opposite direction.

In what may have been the worst local traffic jam up to that date, approximately 40,000 people climbed into nearly 10,000 vehicles in downtown St. Petersburg. They drove in a 2 p.m. procession to Fuller Flying Field.

This caravan included participants from all 48 states and many foreign countries. They drove from 2nd Avenue North to 5th Street, then along Central Avenue to Park Street, turning north past the Jungle Country Club to park near the grass landing strip.

Ceremonies began at approximately 3:30 p.m. Stunt pilots performed flyovers that spanned from the airfield to Tampa Bay. Later that evening, Mayor Robert S. Pearce held a dedication ball at the new pier’s Casino.

A Pier Without Peers

The Million Dollar Pier became a legendary destination. Many local municipal piers, such as the one in Safety Harbor and Pier 60 in Clearwater, became popular fishing places and social spaces. Some, like the Gulfport Casino, became important community hubs.

St. Petersburg’s downtown pier was all these things and so much more. In its first 15 years, this pier offered countless happy moments in good economic times and bad. During World War II, it became a place where young recruits danced before leaving for battle.

After the war ended, the Million Dollar Pier continued to attract crowds. Photographs and postcards from the late 1940s and 1950s showed crowds enjoying this popular civic attraction.

A Pier Not to Be Near

Despite the glowing memories many have of the Million Dollar Pier, this legendary landmark has a dark past. Like St. Petersburg’s green benches and much of the downtown parkland and waterfront, this pier remained off-limits to African American people for most of its history.

Aside from laborers and caregivers, few Black residents visited the Million Dollar Pier during its heyday. Simply fishing along the structure would lead to an arrest.

A Remote Grass Field

St. Petersburg’s first airport faintly resembled the facilities used by aircraft today. When the first planes landed at Fuller Flying Field, the site had two grass runways and a small shack. In addition to Fuller’s holdings, some land leased for this simple airport came from Dr. R.L. Piper, a developer from Tyrone, Pennsylvania.

Commissioners renamed the airfield “Piper-Fuller Flying Field” on Jan. 6, 1927, to recognize Piper’s land holdings included in the lease. Piper’s legacy was also enshrined in the naming of a new road for his hometown, Tyrone Boulevard. Workers began constructing the road between Park Street and 5th Avenue North in 1929.

Piper-Fuller never became a full-service airport. By 1929, recently dredged lands from Tampa Bay became the home of Albert Whitted Airport. In October 1929, three crews of Black workers began clearing scrub on Weedon Island for Fred V. Blair’s Sky Harbor Airport.

By early 1930, commercial pilots operated out of Albert Whitted and Sky Harbor. Piper-Fuller handled some airmail routes and occasional student pilots. Fuller also added an 1,800-foot right-of-way along Boca Ciega Bay for seaplanes, though few landed there.

The grass runways at Piper-Fuller gained a new reputation during the latter years of Prohibition. With alcohol sales and consumption outlawed and few homes nearby, bootleggers began making early-morning landings with illegal cargo, often from the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Stories of trucks surreptitiously pulling up to gather intoxicating spirits abounded at the time. Fuller himself later stated that he often received a bottle of high-quality whiskey as a landing fee left for him at his small airport office.

Quiet Skies and War Clouds

Piper-Fuller became a site for student pilots to train by the early 1930s, as well as an emergency landing field. Crews created a third unimproved grass runway, though few airplanes actually landed there. Most used Albert Whitted and Sky Harbor.

City leaders purchased the airfield in 1941. They believed this remote site might prove valuable as a future airport with commercial facilities. Meanwhile, construction of a new Pinellas County Municipal Airport between St. Petersburg and Clearwater began in March 1941.

After America entered World War II, the largely undeveloped Municipal Airport became Pinellas Army Air Field. During this time, approximately 10,000 soldiers and cadets camped at Piper-Fuller and the former Jungle Golf Course while training for military service.

Turbulent Days Ahead

After the war ended in 1945, Pinellas Army Air Field began its transition into present-day St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. The potential of having a commercial airport in western St. Petersburg no longer seemed to be a priority for many residents.

Yet, in February 1946, the City acquired an additional 10 acres for possible runway expansion. Opposition to keeping the airfield open grew by the summer.

As the rarely used airfield approached its 20th anniversary, residents in the area called for its closure. Critics began turning out in large numbers by August 1946. They opposed plans to turn the site into a flight training center for veterans.

Charles E. Blake, a retired Navy lieutenant commander, led the opposition efforts of the Jungle Property Owners’ Association. On Aug. 18, he sarcastically called for moving planned flight training activities to Coffee Pot Bayou, knowing residents there would object.

As leaders talked about adding a fourth runway in November, a growing number of Jungle residents voiced their opposition. During one contentious meeting at City Hall, Blake verbally protested plans to keep the airport open. As he returned to his seat, the mayor reprimanded him in front of the Council. In response, many angry Jungle residents shouted “Heil, Hitler” at the mayor and Council members.

Loud Voices, Silent Skies

By mid-November, anti-airport factions circulated petitions. Some of these would have led to the closure of both Piper-Fuller and Albert Whitted. As Blake addressed a large Nov. 19 rally at Pasadena Community Church to close Piper-Fuller, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The movement lived on, however. A citywide May 1947 referendum asked voters if the former Piper-Fuller Field should remain a site for a future airport. The measure lost by nearly a two-to-one margin. By the end of May, the City ordered pilots to discontinue using the field.

Rarely used for aviation after 1940, Piper-Fuller closed permanently by June 1947. City leaders had to find new uses for the site, which had grown to nearly 435 acres.

Nothing substantive happened for more than six years. By that time, more homes began to appear in the Jungle and Tyrone areas, near the former airport. In late 1953, almost 80 acres along the railroad line (now the Pinellas Trail) became available for industrial enterprises.

In September 1959, discussions resumed regarding 160 acres of the remaining Piper-Fuller tract. Officials debated how much to set aside for parklands and other public uses versus how much should be sold for industrial and other private uses.

A Park Where Planes Once Parked

By June 1960, the City Council designated a 53-acre tract of the former airfield as “Walter P. Fuller Park.” During the next few years, other parcels became Azalea Park, Azalea Middle School, the former Science Center next to the school, and the Northwest Water Reclamation facility.

Fuller Park gained new importance in April 1967. At that time, the New York Mets baseball team sought a new spring training facility after playing in Homestead. On April 20, the Mets Board of Directors announced its plans to move to a portion of Fuller Park for spring training in 1968.

The Pier Disappeared

As workers built the new Mets facility, the Casino atop the Million Dollar Pier faced the wrecking ball. Officials had begun talking about redeveloping the downtown waterfront by the early 1960s.

In mid-1964, architect Randolph Wedding submitted a plan to consider removing the Casino structure from the Million Dollar Pier. A May 22, 1965, editorial in the St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times) referred to the pier area as “dilapidated and sadly outdated.”

Along with the green benches, the Mediterranean Revival style fell out of popularity with planners by the late 1960s. A little more than 40 years after its dedication, demolition of the Casino structure began in August 1967. The original Million Dollar Pier footprint remained.

Architect William B. Harvard Sr., the designer of the 1954 bandstand in Williams Park, oversaw the construction of the “inverted pyramid” pier that opened in January 1973. Slightly more than 40 years later, this pier closed on May 31, 2013. Demolition of that pier, along with the 1926 footprint, began in 2015. The current structure opened in July 2020.

A Life Fulfilled

Walter Fuller lived a full life. He wrote histories of St. Petersburg, even teaching students using his first-person perspective of past events. Fuller died in October 1973. A century ago, he opened St. Petersburg’s first airport. Before his death, he saw the opening of a new “inverted” pier.