Thanksgiving Spirit

A new Gulfport resident has decorated his front porch and walkway with pumpkins and turkeys for Thanksgiving and for good reason. Larry Lucas of 1861 56th St. S. is a retired florist and interior decorator. “I’ve done this all my life. And, I will do every season and holiday of the year,” he said. Lucas is also getting involved in the community. “Come spring, I’m doing five new classes at the Senior Center: flowers, cooking, game day, volleyball and ballroom dancing.” He chose to move to Gulfport because of the people, the Tuesday market and the “great restaurants,” he said.