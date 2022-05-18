The Abortion Debate: St. Pete Activists Speak Out

Women in American have been able to get legal, medically safe abortions for more than 50 years, since the 1973 Roe. v. Wade supreme court decision that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion.

This year, a leaked draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggests the court could change that, giving the right to restrict or allow abortion to individual states.

That, paired with the 15-week abortion ban Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed this April, leaves some Floridians unsure what the possible change in women’s healthcare will mean for them.

The Gabber Newspaper talked to activists on both sides of the abortion debate: Lisa Perry, a St. Petersburg resident who serves as the Executive Director of the Common Ground Florida Project, based in Melbourne. We also talked to Scott Mahurin, president of Florida Preborn Rescue. Both groups are 501(c)(3) organizations; Charity Navigator lists the Common Ground Florida Project as a community coalition and Florida Preborn Rescue as adult, continuing education.

On its website, Florida Preborn Rescue says it focuses on “Christ-centered, on-site sidewalk counseling at local abortion clinics.” Common Ground Florida’s website says its goal is “to engage, educate, and build grassroots power at the local level.”

Scott’s Stance

Since 2017, Mahurin’s full-time job is to stand outside women health facilities and offer abortion alternatives to the women entering.

“I offer help to the women inside going inside to get abortions. I offer other options, places to live, other people to talk to, programs that offer financial assistance,” Mahurin said. “A lot of women struggle with the decision and it doesn’t have to end this way.”

In addition to providing resources to women through donations, Florida Preborn Rescue aims to connect women “in crisis” to programs that provide aid, both monetary and mentally.

Above all, Mahurin views unborn fetuses as life, and abortions as ending a person’t life.

“I think people should understand we’re peaceful. I hand out brochures and say ‘I’m here to help you’,” Mahurin told The Gabber. “I never yell.” He also adds that even standing outside sometimes deters women from entering, a feat he sees as possibly saving an unborn life.

“The facilities don’t like us there, because it often prevents women from wanting to walk past us,” Mahurin said.

The pro-life activist thinks that even with a Roe overturn, Florida may not see a total or even highly restrictive abortion ban.

“I don’t think Florida will be in a huge hurry to do a total ban on abortion,” Mahurin said. “I don’t have confidence in that.”

He and the others affiliated with his nonprofit will continue their task of preventing abortions until that happens. He says he knows of 23 women who confirmed they reversed their medical decision based on his organization.

We asked him about pregnancies that result from sexual abuse.

“If the baby is a product of rape or incest, does that justify ending a life?” Mahurin said.

Lisa’s Stance

Perry, a pro-choice activist, knows the effect abortion bans will have on American women firsthand. She herself underwent an abortion due to a critical medical emergency.

“The perspective of ending a life … these women’s lives already exist,” Perry said. “End this form of healthcare and it will effect women’s lives; women will die with the removal of access to health care.”

After the 2016 election, when Republican president Donald Trump was sworn into office, Perry jumped into political action. She helped organize a march in Washington and led a group of local women to the nation’s capital. She also helped organize a women’s rights rally in William’s Park.

Her organization, Common Ground Florida Project aims to connect everyday people with voter information and access to the ballots.

“A women’s right to healthcare is a personal choice; a person’s health should drive those decisions,” Perry told The Gabber. “I have respect for the individuals who are pro-choice, but the argument does not take into consideration rape, incest, [or] minors. We have room to disagree, but no room to endanger women’s lives.”

Perry urges voters to stand up for women’s rights and vote.

“I will fight this fight everyday,” Perry said. “These are women’s rights on the ballot.”