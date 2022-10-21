‘The Addams Family’ Is Halloween Fun in St. Pete

As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.

The musical adaptation of “The Addams Family” is based on the humorous, macabre family cartoon creation by Charles Addams in 1938. Originally a printed cartoon panel that ran in The New Yorker Magazine for 50 years, then became a television show in 1964, and finally, in the ’90s, as a series of films. The history of the quirky and strange cartoon family in pop culture history helps the audience to know what to expect and be eager to experience these familiar characters in a different style of storytelling.

The story in this stage version, Wednesday Addams (played by Arden Ruby), the daughter of Gomez (Jeffery M. Lukas) and Morticia Addams (Caitlein Jayne Jammo), has a new “normal” boyfriend, Lucas (Joe Houser), to whom she is secretly engaged. Wednesday and Lucas want to bring their families together for dinner in hopes their parents will get along so they can announce their engagement, but the combination of Wednesday’s spooky family, Lucas’ parents’ conservative Midwestern style, and some mischievous behavior of Wednesday’s younger brother, Pugsley (Ryan Butler.)

Hilarious chaos ensues.

Arden Ruby and Joe Houser, as Wednesday and Lucas, are standout performers in this production. Jeffery M. Lukas as Gomez is amazing; fully engaged and invested in his character’s journey. Lukas’ Gomez is sharp and captivating. Chris Cordero as Uncle Fester is the engine that drives this show. As Fester is the glue that holds the family together, Cordero’s spark and giddiness are contagious – and an absolute scene stealer, in the best way possible.

The outstanding musical numbers of this production are “One Normal Night,” “The Moon and Me,” and “Happy/Sad.” Stacie Lehmann’s built interesting and inventive costumes – especially the supporting ensemble of the ghostly Ancestors, all of whom are dressed in different hues of white from different time periods. It would have been interesting to have seen the stagehands, whom I could see in full light at times, changing the set, dressed as the Ancestors as well. They would have blended in the stage optics of the story better. It was jarring clearly see stagehands walking around the stage. Or, in one case, a stagehand in shorts and a tee shirt.

Overall, St Petersburg City Theatre’s “The Addams Family” is an enjoyable evening at the theater for the whole family – at one of the best-run all-volunteer community theaters in the Tampa Bay area.

The Addams Family St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St Petersburg. Through Oct. 30: Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $12-$30. spcitytheatre.org, 727-866-1973.