The Adorable Kids of Gulfport’s Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 3, the eve of Easter, hundreds of kids scrambled to gather the plastic eggs hidden in plain sight in the Gulfport Recreation Center field at the Hippity Hoppity Egg Hunt.

The city-sponsored event was a little different this year, as masks peppered the eager crowd.

The hunt was split into four categories, for ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9 -11, and 10,000 eggs disappeared in less than 10 minutes.

“We had a really good turnout,” said Recreation Center Staff Assistant Jami Rowell.

There was no Easter bunny this year, but the egg hunters with the most bounty did receive an Easter basket.

“I think the kids were glad to get out and actually do something,” Rowell said.