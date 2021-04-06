The Adorable Kids of Gulfport’s Egg Hunt

A girl in pigtails wearing a face mask and holding an Easter basket
Leanara Kalchurina sprints for eggs. Photo by Abby Baker.

On Saturday, April 3, the eve of Easter, hundreds of kids scrambled to gather the plastic eggs hidden in plain sight in the Gulfport Recreation Center field at the Hippity Hoppity Egg Hunt. 

The city-sponsored event was a little different this year, as masks peppered the eager crowd. 

The hunt was split into four categories, for ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9 -11, and 10,000 eggs disappeared in less than 10 minutes. 

“We had a really good turnout,” said Recreation Center Staff Assistant Jami Rowell. 

There was no Easter bunny this year, but the egg hunters with the most bounty did receive an Easter basket. 

“I think the kids were glad to get out and actually do something,” Rowell said. 

Two children in a field with a collection of Easter eggs
Benjamin Hampshire and Savannah Servy celebrate their combined victories. Photo by Abby Baker.
A small child with a pacifier in a field of people with an Easter basket
Blake Nole needed a little extra help this Easter. Photo by Abby Baker.
A man in a face mask making a peach sign sitting in the grass with a young girl who has an Easter basket and a pile of eggs.
Andre and Aaryn Walker count pastel treasures. Photo by Abby Baker.
A young girl kneeling in a field with an Easter basket
“I’m hopping around,” Dreama Kauffman said. Photo by Abby Baker.
A young boy smiling at the camera standing in green field
Blake Carter Scott cheeses for the camera while collecting eggs. Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman in sunglasses standing in a field holding a small black and white dog
Ocean and her mom. Photo by Abby Baker.

 

by Abby Baker

