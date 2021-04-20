The Art of Representation

Former Caribbean fusion chef Vivia Barron has collected vintage Florida postcards and abandoned family photographs of African American people for over a decade.

The postcards beam with smiling, white faces in old-timey bathing suits, stripping away the history of the African American community.

Barron, a Jamaica native, flips that vintage portrait on it’s head with the creation of The Beach Series, an acrylic rendering of an alternative universe where people of color were portrayed positively in the media and marketing at the time.

She’s been creating period folk art full time, mainly with paper and India ink, since 2009, but she dreamed up The Beach Series in 2019 and began working with acrylics.

“I started thinking about what life was actually like in Florida at the time,” Barron said. “All the images of African American people were derogatory, picking crops and such. I thought to myself ‘There’s something here.'”

Her work, painted in bright colors with muted edges, features the nameless people of the past, people that Barron pulls from faded photographs.

Far from recreating “real” images, Barron’s series coveys a sort of dreamy emotion: a tiny girl clutching a teddy bear, a father resting his hand on his wife’s back.

“I ingested a different view from the past,” Barron said. “I take care of these photos because it is an honor to have them.”

Forgotten Faces

Much to her teenage daughter’s dismay, Barron drives through her neighborhood, a historically Black neighborhood in south St. Petersburg, and uncovers forgotten faces in yesterday’s trash.

She finds brightly painted postcards of 1950s beach scenes online or in antique shops, but her inspiration from the local area is the real treasure hunt.

“It’s being gentrified here; investors are coming in and gutting the place,” Barron said. “You wouldn’t believe all these people’s things, just left out on the side of businesses on Central Avenue.”

She features her collection of antique photographs – portraits and more, faces from a deeply segregated African American history – online, and they play a vital role in the creation of her work.

In the Present

Until a pandemic pushed Barron out from behind her computer – she originally conducted most of her sales online – the St. Ann Parish native never once sold her work in Florida.

“I had the same customers for 12 years,” Barron said. “From the first moment I put my work out in the world, these people reached out and said ‘You’ve got something here.”

However, a lull in online sales pushed her out into the community, and for the month of May, the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport will spotlight Barron as a featured artist.

“I’m still learning, but working with this series gives me the opportunity to say more,” Barron said.

See more of Barron’s work and antique photograph collection at viviabarron.com.

Like this: Like Loading...