It’ll still be a few months before The Peninsula Inn re-opens their main restaurant, but for now, you can enjoy bites and cocktails on the patio after 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (Call to check hours: 727-346-9800). And weekend brunch is on the way.

Foodwise, artichokes and pesto, smoked fish dip, truffle fries, guacamole and plantain chips, cheese melt sliders, and shrimp ceviche are all on the menu. The cocktail offerings include a piña colada made with homemade piña colada mix, a mojito made with Big Cypress rum, and something called a “porn star martini” made with Big Cypress Vodka. Bourbon drinkers have their choice of an old fashioned or bourbon sour, both made with Noble Oak bourbon, and tequila fans can choose from a margarita or paloma. They also make a mezcal mule.

Technically, cocktails and bites aren’t a meal, but smoked fish dip, artichokes, truffle fries, and a pina colada offered plenty of food.

During happy hour (from 5-6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday), they have $6 cocktails, half-price wine bottles, $4 beers, and snacks and light bites from $3-$10.

Brunch is set to begin this weekend, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes such items as a breakfast burger and a Greek yogurt bowl.