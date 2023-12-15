The Battle for the PSTA Board of Directors Seat

To many residents, the work that the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority does is irreplaceable. PSTA has a fleet of buses that provide reliable and widespread transport throughout the county.

To maintain this level of service, they have a board of directors to make sure the needs of residents get heard. City Councils across the county elect these representatives when a seat opens.

This year, the board has a vacancy for someone to represent the cities of Seminole, South Pasadena, Gulfport, Kenneth City, Belleair, and Belleair Bluffs. At their Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 meetings, Gulfport City Council heard presentations from the two candidates, then made their decision.

Joseph Barkley III

On Nov. 21, Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III paid Council a visit. Here, he introduced himself to the Council and the residents in attendance. Barkley served on the PSTA Board of Directors from 2012 to 2020, and hopes to serve again soon.

“I am running again for another term because I feel that the average person in Pinellas County needs someone who is a reliable and affordable advocate for public transportation,” said Barkley. “In my eight years on the board, I served on every committee at least once.”

Barkley says he was instrumental in the shift from diesel powered buses to hybrid and electric buses. This also included a plan that installed underground quick-chargers around the County that quickly and efficiently charge the buses as they drive over the area. This allowed the buses to complete their long routes every day. In 2019, when the Gulfport trolley became hard to maintain, Barkley assisted the City in getting a new one.

“I’m asking for your City’s vote to allow me to continue helping improve the transportation options for Pinellas County citizens,” said Barkley.

Thomas Reid

At the Dec. 5 meeting, Council received a presentation from the second candidate for the Board of Directors. Thomas Reid, Vice Mayor for the City of South Pasadena, came to ask Council for their vote. Reid spoke about a new bill that would restructure the PSTA Board of Directors, which would keep Gulfport and South Pasadena under the same seat, while Belleair Bluffs would be under a different one.

“This is probably going to be the shortest appointment in board history, because whoever gets the seat is only going to be on the board for six months, and then it will go to the most populous city, which would be Largo,” said Reid. “It is important for the cities that will remain connected to have a voice that will actually work on their behalf during that transition.”

Reid spoke about his passion for the connection between South Pasadena and Gulfport.

“Your citizens shop in our city and we come to your town,” said Reid. “I think we have a really good cohesive relationship and I strive to build on that.”

Later in the meeting, during the time set for the City Manager’s report, Council made their final decision. Following a short discussion, the Council voted Joseph Barkley III, in a 3-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III) and Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) voting for Thomas Reid.

